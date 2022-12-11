 
Sunday Dec 11 2022
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

James Cameron’s highly-anticipated movie Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to hit the theatres on December 16.

Ahead of its release, reports are making rounds that the film’s upcoming sequels will focus on several big plans for the Avatar universe in future.

Avatar producer Jon Landau has recently revealed that Avatar 5 will see bringing the Na’vi to Earth. During the film’s promotional tour, Jon spoke to io9 and revealed the plans for Avatar sequel.

Jon hinted that Avatar 5 will go to Earth, saying, “Well, it’s funny. I wasn’t going to talk about it, but I’ve now subsequently heard that Jim has talked about it a little bit.”

He further added that in the fifth part of Avatar, which will reportedly release in 2028, there is a portion where they will go to Earth for several purposes.

“In movie five there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people’s eyes, open Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth.”

Jon added, “We want (audiences) to go, ‘Wow. Where else could they go? They just showed us everything on Pandora.’ Then you go, ‘Holy cow. They’re going to the oceans. Wow. The oceans are amazing.’ Okay, that’s over. Where can it go? Same thing from an emotional story.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to theatres on Dec. 16. The movie is the sequel to 2009's Avatar, which is the first film to gross more than $2 billion worldwide. 

