 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' enters the INR 200 crore club on Day 23

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Ajay Devgns Drishyam 2 enters the INR 200 crore club on Day 23
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' enters the INR 200 crore club on Day 23

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 continues its stellar run at the box office as the film collected INR 4.65 crore on its 23rd day in theatres, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 4.65 crore on its 23rd day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to around INR 201.7 crore in 23 days.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2 is expected to continue running in the theatres for at least a week more.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Disha Patani's rumoured BF Aleksandar Alex Ilic responds to dating rumours

Disha Patani's rumoured BF Aleksandar Alex Ilic responds to dating rumours
Alia Bhatt 'conducts photoshoot in bathroom' with great sunlight

Alia Bhatt 'conducts photoshoot in bathroom' with great sunlight
Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary

Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary

Saira Banu gets emotional at the festival held for Dilip Kumar's death Anniversary

Saira Banu gets emotional at the festival held for Dilip Kumar's death Anniversary
Deepika Padukone reveals the type of roles she enjoys playing on-screen

Deepika Padukone reveals the type of roles she enjoys playing on-screen
Jackie Shroff to join Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' cast, reports

Jackie Shroff to join Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' cast, reports
Firdous Jamal suffering from cancer, reveals Hamza Firdous

Firdous Jamal suffering from cancer, reveals Hamza Firdous
Varun Dhawan seeks to work in South films, 'I don't know how but I know it will happen'

Varun Dhawan seeks to work in South films, 'I don't know how but I know it will happen'
Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy

Nargis Fakhri says she gets annoyed when people invade her privacy
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he once had no place to stay
Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene

Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels he acted badly in 'Sabka badla lega tera Faizal' scene
Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

Shriya Saran talks about working in Drishyam 2 after passing away of Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat