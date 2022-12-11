Victoria Beckham enjoys festive dinner with sister Louise and her children

Sunday Dec 11, 2022
Victoria Beckham is currently having the time of her life in London with her family.
As former Three Lions skipper, David watched the team he represented 115 times lose 2-1 to France at Qatar's Al-Bayt Stadium, wife Victoria and three of their four children were enjoying a get-together with her parents in London.
The former Spice Girl, 48, was accompanied by sons Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old daughter Harper while out for an early Christmas lunch with dad Ted and mum Jackie Adams.
Victoria's younger sister Louise and nieces Libby and Tallulah-May were also present as the family gathered for cocktails, crackers, and a slap-up meal while David continued his ambassadorial commitments in the Gulf state.
Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four shared images of her loved ones after they converged at a local restaurant shortly before England's disappointing Quarter-Final elimination from the World Cup.
Captioning a photo of herself alongside Louise, she wrote: 'Love her so much!!! The best mummy and sister!!'
Victoria recently insisted she's never had a nose job while speaking with make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury in a new YouTube video, titled Beauty Gifting Secrets.