Victoria Beckham enjoys festive dinner with sister Louise and her children

As former Three Lions skipper, David watched the team he represented 115 times lose 2-1 to France at Qatar's Al-Bayt Stadium, wife Victoria and three of their four children were enjoying a get-together with her parents in London.

The former Spice Girl, 48, was accompanied by sons Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old daughter Harper while out for an early Christmas lunch with dad Ted and mum Jackie Adams.

Victoria's younger sister Louise and nieces Libby and Tallulah-May were also present as the family gathered for cocktails, crackers, and a slap-up meal while David continued his ambassadorial commitments in the Gulf state.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four shared images of her loved ones after they converged at a local restaurant shortly before England's disappointing Quarter-Final elimination from the World Cup.

Captioning a photo of herself alongside Louise, she wrote: 'Love her so much!!! The best mummy and sister!!'

