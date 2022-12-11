 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham enjoys festive dinner with sister Louise and her children

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Victoria Beckham is currently having the time of her life in London with her family.

As former Three Lions skipper, David watched the team he represented 115 times lose 2-1 to France at Qatar's Al-Bayt Stadium, wife Victoria and three of their four children were enjoying a get-together with her parents in London.

The former Spice Girl, 48, was accompanied by sons Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old daughter Harper while out for an early Christmas lunch with dad Ted and mum Jackie Adams.

Victoria's younger sister Louise and nieces Libby and Tallulah-May were also present as the family gathered for cocktails, crackers, and a slap-up meal while David continued his ambassadorial commitments in the Gulf state.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four shared images of her loved ones after they converged at a local restaurant shortly before England's disappointing Quarter-Final elimination from the World Cup.

Captioning a photo of herself alongside Louise, she wrote: 'Love her so much!!! The best mummy and sister!!'

Victoria recently insisted she's never had a nose job while speaking with make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury in a new YouTube video, titled Beauty Gifting Secrets.


More From Entertainment:

Ellie Goulding shows off her knockout legs in jumpsuit and white boots

Ellie Goulding shows off her knockout legs in jumpsuit and white boots
Priyanka Chopra shares sweet photos with her daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra shares sweet photos with her daughter Malti
Daniel Craig shares he advised James Bond's death in 2006

Daniel Craig shares he advised James Bond's death in 2006
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing situation like Princess Diana?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing situation like Princess Diana?
Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out

Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out
K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit
‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting
Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours
Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'

Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth