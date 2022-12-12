 
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harrington teases 'Jon Snow' sequel

Kit Harrington opened up about his character on the hit series at the Game of Thrones convention events in L.A.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the 35-year-old said, “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” adding, “At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded, and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

Jon Snow star continued, “He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting.”

Harrington also teased his Jon Snow spinoff series, saying, “So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He’s not OK,” he added.

