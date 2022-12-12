Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set for the release of the second half of their bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and experts believe that the last three episodes will ‘twist the knife’ into the Royal Family.



As per The Times, there are fears amongst Buckingham Palace staffers that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be preparing for attack after a relatively mild first half of their docuseries, with an insider saying: “Next week will be poison.”

A royal source also commented on the revelation that Prince Harry and Meghan had started filming the video diaries used in the docuseries as early as in March 2020, and continued to film for the show until August 2022.

“This was all being filmed while both the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen – Harry’s grandparents – were suffering from serious ill-health and in the last few months of their lives,” the insider noted.

“They even came over to mark Her Majesty’s Jubilee while colluding with the filmmakers, without telling her what they were doing. That’s shameful and cowardly. There are a lot of people who are glad the late Queen is not here to see it,” the source continued.

Another added: “It looks as if they want to bring down the monarchy. What else could they hope to achieve by this? It was a sly and insidious attack from start to finish.”