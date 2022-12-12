 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set for the release of the second half of their bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and experts believe that the last three episodes will ‘twist the knife’ into the Royal Family.

As per The Times, there are fears amongst Buckingham Palace staffers that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be preparing for attack after a relatively mild first half of their docuseries, with an insider saying: “Next week will be poison.”

A royal source also commented on the revelation that Prince Harry and Meghan had started filming the video diaries used in the docuseries as early as in March 2020, and continued to film for the show until August 2022.

“This was all being filmed while both the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen – Harry’s grandparents – were suffering from serious ill-health and in the last few months of their lives,” the insider noted.

“They even came over to mark Her Majesty’s Jubilee while colluding with the filmmakers, without telling her what they were doing. That’s shameful and cowardly. There are a lot of people who are glad the late Queen is not here to see it,” the source continued.

Another added: “It looks as if they want to bring down the monarchy. What else could they hope to achieve by this? It was a sly and insidious attack from start to finish.” 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’

Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’
King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series

King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harrington teases 'Jon Snow' sequel

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harrington teases 'Jon Snow' sequel
Prince Harry playing William, Kate ‘with cold hands and even colder hearts’

Prince Harry playing William, Kate ‘with cold hands and even colder hearts’
Selena Gomez recreates Kim Kardashian iconic hot pink look for ‘SNL’ after-party

Selena Gomez recreates Kim Kardashian iconic hot pink look for ‘SNL’ after-party

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter grooves to Michael Jackson’s song

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter grooves to Michael Jackson’s song
Lily Collins sparks feud rumours as she refuses interview with Emily in Paris cast

Lily Collins sparks feud rumours as she refuses interview with Emily in Paris cast
British govt comes out in support of King Charles, royals amid race row and Meghan, Harry documentary

British govt comes out in support of King Charles, royals amid race row and Meghan, Harry documentary
Selena Gomez used herself as ‘sacrifice’ to educate fans about prioritizing mental health

Selena Gomez used herself as ‘sacrifice’ to educate fans about prioritizing mental health
Kanye West went full-on anti-Semitic amid Live Q&A on Clubhouse

Kanye West went full-on anti-Semitic amid Live Q&A on Clubhouse
‘One moment’ in Netflix doc that has ‘infuriated’ Prince William

‘One moment’ in Netflix doc that has ‘infuriated’ Prince William
'Reflects my life': Daniel Craig on his gay relationship in 'Knives Out'

'Reflects my life': Daniel Craig on his gay relationship in 'Knives Out'