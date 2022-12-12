 
Zoe Saldana says working with Marvel can be 'annoying sometimes'

Zoe Saldana revealed how working in Marvel can be “annoying” at times due to their strict protocols for preventing leaks.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star slammed the entertainment company over their intense secrecy due to which she sometimes get the script just hours ahead of her shoot.

"That can be annoying sometimes," she told InStyle Magazine. "That's not cool, because you have to memorize, you have to prepare, you have to do research.”

“And I tend to take myself a little too seriously sometimes,” she added. "I really enjoy working with filmmakers who don't underestimate my intelligence and know that I am an adult."

"I will be discreet. It is as important to me, as it is for him or her, that I don't let these scripts out of my sight,” Saldana further said.

She then pointed out the good part of her job, including the fact that her kids can brad about her to their friends. 

“I see how he's trying to place me in his mind like, 'Okay, you're Mama, but you're also Gamora,’” the actor said.

"They're going to watch these movies, and it's going to be a part of what they like and what excites them,” she noted. "And the fact that that gives me street cred with my kids, it's fun, it's great.”

