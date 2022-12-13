 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Rajpal Yadav lands himself in trouble for hitting a student in Uttar Pradesh

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Rajpal Yadav hits a student with his scooter during a shoot
Rajpal Yadav hits a student with his scooter during a shoot 

Rajpal Yadav who is popularly known for his comical roles in films like Chup Chup Ke and Hulchul has landed himself for hitting a student in Uttar Pradesh.

The student has accused the actor of hitting him while Rajpal filed a complaint about it himself.

The student is identified as Balaji who was residing in the area to prepare for a competitive exam, was aggrieved during the shooting. As per the student’s statement, Rajpal was riding on a scooter and apparently he was not driving appropriately. He also accused the actor of misbehaving and quarreling with him.

He further added that members at the film shoot also threatened to kill him. However, a complaint was filed by the team against the student for obstruction of a place they took permission for. 

More From Showbiz:

Karan Johar drops cute video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar drops cute video featuring his kids Yash and Roohi
Hrithik Roshan opens up about his childhood, reveals he had 'bad stammer'

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his childhood, reveals he had 'bad stammer'

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding dates are out: Deets inside

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding dates are out: Deets inside
Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez on defamatory grounds

Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez on defamatory grounds
Akshay Kumar's birthday wish to Rajinikanth: 'May you keep inspiring generations'

Akshay Kumar's birthday wish to Rajinikanth: 'May you keep inspiring generations'
Malaika Arora meets Post Malone at his Mumba gig: See pictures

Malaika Arora meets Post Malone at his Mumba gig: See pictures
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora makes first public appearance: See video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter Shora makes first public appearance: See video
Rajinikanth turns 72: Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs shower love

Rajinikanth turns 72: Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs shower love
'RRR' actor Ram Charan, Upasana expecting their first child

'RRR' actor Ram Charan, Upasana expecting their first child

Shah Rukh Khan looks breathtaking in 'Besharam Rang' first look

Shah Rukh Khan looks breathtaking in 'Besharam Rang' first look

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he stayed in his village for 2 months in his 2-year-long break

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he stayed in his village for 2 months in his 2-year-long break
Karan Johar asks Malaika Arora about her marriage plans with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Karan Johar asks Malaika Arora about her marriage plans with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor