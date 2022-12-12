Piers Morgan to host Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at his show?

 
Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has left fans baffled as he hinted at tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid the Sussexes' new documentary.

The former Good Morning Britain's presenter has reacted to claims of a tell-all interview with the Sussexes after being quizzed by a social media user.

The 57-year-old host, who has been been vocal about Harry and Meghan since they quitted their roles as working senior royals in 2020, was recently left fuming after seeing his voice was included in the trailer for the Sussex's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, but it now appears he has had a change of heart.

It comes after the broadcaster was asked if he would be willing to have a conversation with the pair. Twitter user, M.N. quizzed: "Another great idea is for @piersmorgan to interview Harry and Meghan... together.

"A third of the questions written by Harry, a third by [Meghan Markle] and a third by Piers..."

They added: "Great tele."

In reaction, Morgan insisted he would certainly consider doing the interview if he was given the opportunity. In view of his 8.2 million followers, Piers replied: "I'm definitely up for that..."

Social media users flocked to comment on the post as they reacted to the TalkTV host's teaser. Darren remarked: "They would never agree to that."

Morgan, in his new attack, has lashed out Harry and Meghan, branding them 'poisonous rats' after Netflix released Harry and Meghan's new trailer.

