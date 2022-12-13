 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez uses Ben Affleck PDA to avoid ‘4 divorced woman’ label?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

FileFootage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put forward a loved-up display during their adorable coffee date amid Ross Geller’s claims that the singer feels her reputation is at stake.

The newly-married couple embraced each other as they walked on a sidewalk in Santa Monica after they ditched Dunkin and went to Starbucks.

However, the couple’s recent outing also left spectators wondering if their PDA was staged to “show the media that everything was right with their life”, reported AnimatedTimes.

“Is it really true love? Or is all this just a farce? Could it be that it was staged to show the media that everything was right with their life and that any differences between the two only existed in the paparazzi’s minds?” the outlet raised questions.

This comes after their marriage was rocked by rumours of tensions, as Ben was said to have a smoking addiction which led to some disagreements between the two.

On the other hand, JLo and the Justice League star shut down the rumours as they stepped out in the city for a shopping spree for a Christmas tree.

More From Entertainment:

‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun’ land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent

‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun’ land Golden Globe nods, many nominees silent
Kanye West says he’s not ‘bipolar’ but ‘slightly autistic’: ‘I can’t hate’

Kanye West says he’s not ‘bipolar’ but ‘slightly autistic’: ‘I can’t hate’
Love effect? Ben Affleck dumps Dunkin' for Starbucks

Love effect? Ben Affleck dumps Dunkin' for Starbucks
‘Oppenheimer’ new images give exclusive look at Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt

‘Oppenheimer’ new images give exclusive look at Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt

BTS star Jin begins military service in South Korea

BTS star Jin begins military service in South Korea
Christopher Nolan: 'Oppenheimer is one of the most challenging project'

Christopher Nolan: 'Oppenheimer is one of the most challenging project'
Gerard Pique spotted checking Shakira’s Instagram in awkward moment

Gerard Pique spotted checking Shakira’s Instagram in awkward moment
Kim Kardashian has finally found ‘best way’ to ‘shut’ Kanye West down

Kim Kardashian has finally found ‘best way’ to ‘shut’ Kanye West down
‘Harry & Meghan’ new Netflix trailer receives millions of views within 24 hours

‘Harry & Meghan’ new Netflix trailer receives millions of views within 24 hours
Dove Cameron gushes over Selena Gomez for giving her kind advice before Disney show

Dove Cameron gushes over Selena Gomez for giving her kind advice before Disney show
‘Twin Peaks’ composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at age of 85

‘Twin Peaks’ composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at age of 85
Prince Harry widens rift with Prince William with new claims?

Prince Harry widens rift with Prince William with new claims?