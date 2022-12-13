BTS' Jungkook is 2022's most streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify

BTS' Jungkook just became the most-streamed 2022 K-pop artist on Spotify.



On December 13, Allkpop reported that the BTS youngest member Jungkook surpassed 676 million streams on Spotify and became the most-streamed K-pop soloist artist in 2022.

Previously, Lee Ji-Eun aka IU held the record of the most streamed K-pop soloist with 675 million streams.

BTS star achieved this milestone with his three songs, Webtoon OST Stay Alive, collaboration single Charlie Puth Left and Right, and the Official Soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Dreamers.

Jungkook craze never takes a rest, and Twitter erupted with reactions as soon as the news was out.



