Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Prince Harry’s Netflix show is ‘beginning of the end’ for him and Prince William

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Prince Harry’s bombshell claims about his brother Prince William in the trailer for his Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, could be the ‘beginning of the end’ of their bond, as per The Sun.

In a new trailer for the final part of his Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry was heard saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother (William). They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us…”

Commentator Clementine Moodie, in a recent piece for the outlet, commented on Prince Harry’s thinly-veiled attack on Prince William, writing: “So, the former Army man has finally pulled the pin – and detonated the Royal Family.”

“After months of digs, hints and prods, Prince Harry has finally gone for it,” Moodie continued, adding that the Duke of Sussex’s Netflix show ‘slandered the monarchy in spectacular technicolour’.

Adding that Prince Harry accused a ‘nefarious third party of covering up’ for Prince William, Moodie further said: “Who, precisely, “they” are remains to be seen. But we can probably assume it’s the royal PR machine, the decently paid aides behind Palace doors.”

“Harry must, it can be assumed, have proof of his various claims. This, surely is the beginning of the end of his and William’s relationship,” Moodie also stated.

The comments come ahead of the release of the final half of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan later this week on December 15; the first half hit the streaming platform on December 8, 2022.

