Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Victoria Beckham makes magical change to her mansion before Christmas

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham made a magical change to the couple’s house as the 20-year-old son Romeo took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the £31m mansion family home in Holland Park.

The photo offered a sneak peek of large trees and shrubs just outside the mansion’s front gates while twinkling festive fairy lights brighten up the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the Spice Girl star recently marked a perfect family time in London to watch England vs France game.

The 48-year-old singer turned designer was accompanied by sons Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old daughter Harper while out for an early Christmas lunch with dad Ted and mum Jackie Adams.

She also posed for a selfie with her rarely-seen sister Louise and nieces Libby and Tallulah-May.

