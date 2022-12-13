Katie Price's daughter stuns fans with striking resemblance to her mother

Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter Princess is looking more and more like her mom.



The star's daughter shared a new Instagram picture on Monday and fans cannot stop comparing her looks to her gorgeous mother.

The teenager posed in loungewear for the post with fashion brand Shein, with the snap prompting an outpouring of compliments from fans instantly comparing Princess to her famous mum.

Fans gushed that the 15-year-old was the spitting image of Katie in her younger years with her curly locks.

'Double of ya mom when she was ur age,' wrote one of Princess' followers in the comments.

'How much do you look like your mum when she very first started out,' agreed another.



Double of your mum' and 'your mum's double' were two other gushing comments.

Last month proud mum Katie shared a stunning selfie with her daughter, with fans declaring the duo looked like 'twins'.