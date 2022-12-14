 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan Netflix series invites people to 'witness 6 hours of on-screen therapy'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Harry, Meghan Netflix series invites people to witness 6 hours of on-screen therapy
Harry, Meghan Netflix series invites people to 'witness 6 hours of on-screen therapy'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series has been making waves but a royal commentator labelled the couple being 'unapologetically selfish'.

Daily Telegraph commentator Celia Walden, who is married to Piers Morgan, weighed in on a scene from a Netflix docu-series in which Prince Harry is seen speaking about “just turtling”.

She explained that the term is a “method of self-preservation whereby we retreat into our shells when the misery, trauma and pressures of life become too much to bear".

The commentator added that the series invited people to "witness six hours of on-screen therapy", before adding that the “expensive hours on the couch" produced an "unapologetic selfishness".

She added: "There’s a defiant refusal even to consider another person’s pain.

"And a hyperbolic language that elevates every uncomfortable experience to a gaping, open wound."

More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion ‘regrets’ not dying during Tory Lanez shooting

Megan Thee Stallion ‘regrets’ not dying during Tory Lanez shooting
Scarlett Johansson addresses ‘Hollywood grooming’ for ‘more bombshell roles’

Scarlett Johansson addresses ‘Hollywood grooming’ for ‘more bombshell roles’
Cher breaks silence on mom Georgia Holt’s final moments

Cher breaks silence on mom Georgia Holt’s final moments
New poll shows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity drops in UK

New poll shows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity drops in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dubbed the most ungrateful people on earth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dubbed the most ungrateful people on earth

'Avatar' sequel earns film critics' praise for visual spectacle

'Avatar' sequel earns film critics' praise for visual spectacle
Johnny Depp hits new milestone

Johnny Depp hits new milestone

Christmas Card 2022: Prince William and Kate Middleton share new picture with their children

Christmas Card 2022: Prince William and Kate Middleton share new picture with their children

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen's divorce is FINALIZED two years after bitter split

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen's divorce is FINALIZED two years after bitter split
'Meghan & Harry' becomes Netflix's biggest documentary debut of all time

'Meghan & Harry' becomes Netflix's biggest documentary debut of all time

Joanna Lumley shares her thoughts about women in showbiz: ‘to be victim of sexism’

Joanna Lumley shares her thoughts about women in showbiz: ‘to be victim of sexism’
Lisa Kudrow elaborates on how she’s struggled with body image issue while filming Friends

Lisa Kudrow elaborates on how she’s struggled with body image issue while filming Friends