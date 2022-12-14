Harry, Meghan Netflix series invites people to 'witness 6 hours of on-screen therapy'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series has been making waves but a royal commentator labelled the couple being 'unapologetically selfish'.

Daily Telegraph commentator Celia Walden, who is married to Piers Morgan, weighed in on a scene from a Netflix docu-series in which Prince Harry is seen speaking about “just turtling”.

She explained that the term is a “method of self-preservation whereby we retreat into our shells when the misery, trauma and pressures of life become too much to bear".

The commentator added that the series invited people to "witness six hours of on-screen therapy", before adding that the “expensive hours on the couch" produced an "unapologetic selfishness".

She added: "There’s a defiant refusal even to consider another person’s pain.

"And a hyperbolic language that elevates every uncomfortable experience to a gaping, open wound."