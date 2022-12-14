 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s accusations are ‘death by a thousand cuts’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of issuing ‘death by a thousand cuts’.

This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Russell Myers.

The admissions were made on Daily Mirror’s Pod Save The King podcast and featured clapback’s to Meghan Markle’s allegedly “veiled” attacks against the Firm.

They accused of the Duchess of delivering “death by a thousand cuts” with her subtle digs.

Mr Myers was the first to chime in and was quoted saying, “Now, this is how clever they [Harry and Meghan] have been, I think, because we aren't talking about any specific bombshells here, [unlike] when you had the Oprah Winfrey interview, which was the ‘royal racist’, the fact that Meghan was feeling suicidal, [that] she felt abandoned by the Royal Family.”

“But there were some real, massive talking points and I think this almost is like death by a thousand cuts. It's all within the veil of ‘we were the ones who were set upon, we just wanted to get on with our normal lives and live happily ever after’, and yet when you actually look at the details…I actually do think it cuts quite deep.”

Not only that, “This issue about Prince Harry essentially blasting his brother, he's saying that when he was questioning whether there was going to be any help for Meghan — and he sounded quite desperate —”

“That as far as his family was concerned, it was almost ‘like a rite of passage and some members of the family were like: 'My wife had to go through that. So why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?' And of course, his argument was, there is a race element here.”

More From Entertainment:

Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion $1m over shooting, court hears

Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion $1m over shooting, court hears
BTS members pose for pictures as Jin leaves for military duty

BTS members pose for pictures as Jin leaves for military duty
Shakira ‘hopes to reciprocate all the love and affection’

Shakira ‘hopes to reciprocate all the love and affection’
'Westworld' days are numbered on HBO Max, WarnerMedia decides

'Westworld' days are numbered on HBO Max, WarnerMedia decides
Emily Ratajkowski enjoys with DJ Orazio as Pete Davidson romance heats up

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys with DJ Orazio as Pete Davidson romance heats up
Jonathan Majors: 'Iron Man is the best'

Jonathan Majors: 'Iron Man is the best'
Olivia Wilde told to boycott Golden Globes for shameful snub: ‘Send clear & loud message’

Olivia Wilde told to boycott Golden Globes for shameful snub: ‘Send clear & loud message’

BTS' Suga to serve as public service worker for his military duties: Reports

BTS' Suga to serve as public service worker for his military duties: Reports
Harry, Meghan Netflix series invites people to 'witness 6 hours of on-screen therapy'

Harry, Meghan Netflix series invites people to 'witness 6 hours of on-screen therapy'
Megan Thee Stallion ‘regrets’ not dying during Tory Lanez shooting

Megan Thee Stallion ‘regrets’ not dying during Tory Lanez shooting
Scarlett Johansson addresses ‘Hollywood grooming’ for ‘more bombshell roles’

Scarlett Johansson addresses ‘Hollywood grooming’ for ‘more bombshell roles’
Cher breaks silence on mom Georgia Holt’s final moments

Cher breaks silence on mom Georgia Holt’s final moments