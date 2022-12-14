Meghan Markle’s accusations are ‘death by a thousand cuts’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of issuing ‘death by a thousand cuts’.



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Russell Myers.

The admissions were made on Daily Mirror’s Pod Save The King podcast and featured clapback’s to Meghan Markle’s allegedly “veiled” attacks against the Firm.

They accused of the Duchess of delivering “death by a thousand cuts” with her subtle digs.

Mr Myers was the first to chime in and was quoted saying, “Now, this is how clever they [Harry and Meghan] have been, I think, because we aren't talking about any specific bombshells here, [unlike] when you had the Oprah Winfrey interview, which was the ‘royal racist’, the fact that Meghan was feeling suicidal, [that] she felt abandoned by the Royal Family.”

“But there were some real, massive talking points and I think this almost is like death by a thousand cuts. It's all within the veil of ‘we were the ones who were set upon, we just wanted to get on with our normal lives and live happily ever after’, and yet when you actually look at the details…I actually do think it cuts quite deep.”

Not only that, “This issue about Prince Harry essentially blasting his brother, he's saying that when he was questioning whether there was going to be any help for Meghan — and he sounded quite desperate —”

“That as far as his family was concerned, it was almost ‘like a rite of passage and some members of the family were like: 'My wife had to go through that. So why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?' And of course, his argument was, there is a race element here.”