 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion $1m over shooting, court hears

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion $1m over shooting, court hears
Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion $1m over shooting, court hears

Los Angeles: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion $1 million not to tell police he had shot her feet, she told a Los Angeles court on Tuesday.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, denies a raft of charges relating to a 2020 dispute with the rap queen, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm and using a firearm to inflict great bodily injury.

The "WAP" hitmaker said she had been in a car with Lanez, his bodyguard and her friend Kelsey Harris after a party at Kylie Jenner´s Hollywood home in July of that year when an argument erupted.

Megan Thee Stallion -- whose real name is Megan Pete -- said she and Lanez had become close in the months before the incident.

The "Hot Girl Summer" artist said in mid-2020 -- in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor -- she did not want to talk to officers.

"At the time, we are at the height of police brutality... I felt like if I said this man has just shot me, they might shoot first and ask questions later," she said.

"I don´t feel safe in the car. I don´t feel safe with the police officers either."

The trial in downtown Los Angeles earlier heard how a gun that was still warm to the touch was found on the floor near where Lanez had been sitting.

Lanez and Harris both subsequently tested positive for gunshot residue, a prosecutor said.

Megan Thee Stallion told the court she felt she had "been turned into some kind of villain," in the wake of the shooting, with the male-dominated rap world frequently seeming to be against her.

But she also acknowledged that she had lied on television when she denied having an intimate relationship with Lanez.

More From Entertainment:

BTS members pose for pictures as Jin leaves for military duty

BTS members pose for pictures as Jin leaves for military duty
Shakira ‘hopes to reciprocate all the love and affection’

Shakira ‘hopes to reciprocate all the love and affection’
'Westworld' days are numbered on HBO Max, WarnerMedia decides

'Westworld' days are numbered on HBO Max, WarnerMedia decides
Emily Ratajkowski enjoys with DJ Orazio as Pete Davidson romance heats up

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys with DJ Orazio as Pete Davidson romance heats up
Jonathan Majors: 'Iron Man is the best'

Jonathan Majors: 'Iron Man is the best'
Olivia Wilde told to boycott Golden Globes for shameful snub: ‘Send clear & loud message’

Olivia Wilde told to boycott Golden Globes for shameful snub: ‘Send clear & loud message’

Harry, Meghan Netflix series invites people to 'witness 6 hours of on-screen therapy'

Harry, Meghan Netflix series invites people to 'witness 6 hours of on-screen therapy'
Megan Thee Stallion ‘regrets’ not dying during Tory Lanez shooting

Megan Thee Stallion ‘regrets’ not dying during Tory Lanez shooting
Scarlett Johansson addresses ‘Hollywood grooming’ for ‘more bombshell roles’

Scarlett Johansson addresses ‘Hollywood grooming’ for ‘more bombshell roles’
Cher breaks silence on mom Georgia Holt’s final moments

Cher breaks silence on mom Georgia Holt’s final moments
Asia Artists Awards announces winner's list for 2022

Asia Artists Awards announces winner's list for 2022
New poll shows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity drops in UK

New poll shows Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity drops in UK