Olly Murs tried but failed to meet with Caroline Flack before her passing: 'I always think back to that moment'

Olly Murs is wistful that he couldn't meet his former X Factor co host, Caroline Flack, despite making a plan to, before she passed away.

In a confessional podcast interview, Jessie Ware's Table Manners, Olly Murs revealed that he had a close friendship with Caroline Flack since they cohosted X Factor. However, he would often fail to meet her.

According to Daily Mail, the 38-year-old said that he was due to meet Caroline Flack but she didn't show up, meaning he missed out on his last chance to see her before she passed.

Olly shared that he invited Caroline for lunch at his place but she never turned up and replied several hours late, saying "I’m really sorry Olly, something came up. I’m not feeling great. I’m really sorry. We’ll do it another time."

He sadly added, "It’s a shame really because I never got a chance to see Caz before she took her life."

After Caroline appeared in the headlines for assaulting her boyfriend, Olly revealed he sent her a message of support, saying, "I texted her and I said you know, like, 'I’m not reading the news, Caz like, you know, I mean, I’m on your side, I’m here if you need me.'"

Caroline replied "Thanks Ols. I appreciate it." After that brief exchange, Olly said, "And then we didn’t speak after that, which was a shame."

Speaking about the late Love Island host, Olly shared, "Caz was always the life and soul of the party. She’s dancing, she’s getting the drinks, she’s having fun."

Love Island host, Caroline Flack unfortunately passed away at the age of 40. She was found dead in her London home on February 15 after taking her own life.