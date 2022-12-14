 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar appreciates 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in recent tweet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Akshay Kumar appreciates Avatar: The Way of Water in recent tweet
Akshay Kumar appreciates 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in recent tweet

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share his review of the recently released film Avatar: The Way of Water and praise its director James Cameron, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.

Akshay Kumar wrote a tweet praising the sci-fi extravaganza and called it magnificent. He also appreciated the film's director James Cameron and called him a genius. He added that the film left him spellbound.

Akshay wrote, "Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!! MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound.” The actor tagged the film’s director James Cameron in the tweet and praised him. “Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu.

Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Vivek Oberoi refuses to comment on relationship with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai

Vivek Oberoi refuses to comment on relationship with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 26 days

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office after 26 days

Lords of Lockdown will be presented at Rotterdam International Film Festival

Lords of Lockdown will be presented at Rotterdam International Film Festival
Pasoori becomes 'most streamed Pakistani song' on Spotify

Pasoori becomes 'most streamed Pakistani song' on Spotify

Ananya Panday gets a 'wave' from David Beckham at FIFA World Cup

Ananya Panday gets a 'wave' from David Beckham at FIFA World Cup
Ananya Panday's rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapoor joins her to watch FIFA Semis in Doha

Ananya Panday's rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapoor joins her to watch FIFA Semis in Doha
Akshay Kumar opts for funky fur coat in new 'Selfiee' song

Akshay Kumar opts for funky fur coat in new 'Selfiee' song
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares transformation for his role in 'Haddi'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares transformation for his role in 'Haddi'
Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' in FIFA World Cup Final?

Shah Rukh Khan to promote 'Pathaan' in FIFA World Cup Final?
Priyanka Chopra congratulates team 'RRR' for Golden Globes Nominations

Priyanka Chopra congratulates team 'RRR' for Golden Globes Nominations
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is jealous of South Indian actor Rishabh Shetty
Kartik Aaryan says he wants to do 'rooted, grounded' films

Kartik Aaryan says he wants to do 'rooted, grounded' films