Akshay Kumar appreciates 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in recent tweet

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share his review of the recently released film Avatar: The Way of Water and praise its director James Cameron, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.

Akshay Kumar wrote a tweet praising the sci-fi extravaganza and called it magnificent. He also appreciated the film's director James Cameron and called him a genius. He added that the film left him spellbound.

Akshay wrote, "Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!! MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound.” The actor tagged the film’s director James Cameron in the tweet and praised him. “Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu.

Ram Setu is an action-adventure drama film which is directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead roles.