Thursday Dec 15 2022
Tabu sends flower bouquet to Kiara Advani with 'best wishes': Deets inside

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Kiara Advani and Tabu shared screen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Glamorous actress Tabu has sent a flower bouquet delivered to Kiara Advani’s doorstep with a small hand written note.

The gesture shows a great amount of respect the two share with each other. Kiara, taking it to her Instagram story, shared a video that showed the bouquet of lilies along with the note that read: “Dear Kiara, sending you lots of love and my best wishes—Tabu.”

Advani felt overwhelmed with the gesture and thanked the versatile actress via IG. She wrote: “Thankyou @tabutiful ma’am. This is so sweet.”

No reason has been mentioned why Tabu sent Kiara flowers. But fans are suspecting that maybe she has congratulated her for the rumoured wedding with Siddharth Malhotra that is making rounds on the social media nowadays.

Reportedly, the couple started dating last year and will get married in early 2023 in Chandigarh. The couple has not given any confirmation over the matter yet.

Meanwhile, Tabu will be next seen in film The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon whereas, Kiara Advani has Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up next after the release of her much-awaited film Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, reports ETimes. 

