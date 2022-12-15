Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reputation could ‘really suffer’ amid Netflix series

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing Netflix series could severely damage the Sussexes’ reputation, claimed a critic.



Reacting to the couple’s claims in the series, Daniela Elser said that parents of three are establishing themselves as "statespeople".

Writing for news.co.au, Daniel said: “They would seem hungry to want to be viewed as statespeople, a sort-of 'have UN Secretary General’s number, will travel' dynamic duo with a self-appointed global remit.”

"If their reliability continues to be challenged after this week’s second Harry & Meghan outing, could it compromise or affect their brand going forward?" she added.

The expert continued that the couple’s credibility could “really suffers” if the “pattern continues”.

The Suits alum recently dished on her time in the royal family, expressing: “Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour.”

Meghan added: “There was thought in that. To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty, if there’s a group event. But then you also should never be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family.

“So I was like, ‘Well, what’s a colour that they’ll probably never wear?’ Camel? Beige? White? So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it also was so I could just blend in,” she added.

Reacting to the remarks, Daniela added: "Yes, Meghan chose plenty of colourless ensembles during her 20-month stint as a working Duchess but so too were there plenty of occasions when she fully embraced colour.”