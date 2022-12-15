 
Hailey Bieber gets ready for Christmas in funny ‘swimsuit’ printed t-shirt

Hailey Bieber never fails to surprise fans with her stunning fashion statements.

The model took to her Instagram on Wednesday and offered fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at her fashion transformation.

Hailey, 26, surprised fans by putting her 'bikini body' on display in a funny t-shirt – printed with the outline of a woman's body. In the design of the t-shirt, the woman wore a pink bikini and a gold nameplate necklace.

Hailey boldly rocked the t-shirt while getting her hair and makeup done in the shared pictures. She was seen sitting on a chair with massive curlers rolled into her hair.

The runway queen simply captioned the post, “Merry Christmas?” and added a red phone emoticon to the message.

Hailey’s post garnered massive likes in no time. Her fans and 49.5 million followers praised her glam look in the pictures.

Kylie Jenner was among the numerous fans commenting on the photos. “It's the @kyliecosmetics for me,” she remarked.

Fellow model Lily Aldridge also commented, “I'm obsessssed with this shirt.”

