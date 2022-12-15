Prince William ‘will be protected because he’s the heir’, expert tells Prince Harry

file footage

Buckingham Palace’s resolve to ‘protect’ Prince William is justified because he is the heir to the throne, a royal expert has said in response to Prince Harry’s criticism of the Palace protecting his older brother and not him.



In a trailer for the second half of his Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry made bombshell suggestions that the Palace was willing to ‘lie’ to cover up for and protect Prince William but didn’t provide him the same protection.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” he said.

Reacting to Prince Harry’s incendiary statement, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told The Daily Star: “Harry has provided the palace with many more controversial stories to navigate than William ever could.”

“William is the heir. Of course, the Palace is going to protect him. Keep your nose out of trouble and nothing can be said about you. Look at the Princess Royal,” she added.

Schofield went on to highlight how Prince Harry had enjoyed great popularity in the UK thanks to the Palace working hard to build a positive image for him, and alleged that all of it faded due to his wife Meghan Markle’s behaviour.

“Harry was popular. Because The Firm worked very hard to make him likeable. If the Palace stopped protecting Harry, perhaps it was in response to Meghan’s bully allegations… or the fact that everyone knew that Prince Harry had one foot out the door,” Schofield stated.