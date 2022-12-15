 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 15 2022
'Pathaan': Activist group burns SRK, Deepika's effigies on street in Indore

Madhya Pradesh government demand to correct certain scenes in the song Besharam Rung
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action film Pathaan lands into trouble after the release of its first song Besharam Rung; protests are being carried out in Indore’s Madhya Pradesh demanding a ban on the film.

One of the activists’ social groups by the name Veer Shivaji staged protests on the roads and also burnt effigies of both Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

The activists are demanding to put a ban on the film as the Hindu community has been offended by the content shown in the song Besharam Rung.

Prior to this, Narottam Mishra Home Minister Madhya Pradesh raised an objection over the outfit Padukone’s wearing in the song. He also objected the colour of the costume of the two stars in Pathaan’s song. He termed it as 'rectification.'

As per the Home Minister, if the makers don’t correct certain scenes in the song, the government of Madhya Pradesh will have to consider over the screening of the film in the city.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film Pathaan is slated to release worldwide on January 25, 2023, reports NDTV.

