Kehlani urges fans to 'respect' them as a 'human' following assault

Kehlani drawing a clear boundary with fans after they alleged a fan sexually assaulted them as they were leaving a recent concert.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story on Monday, December 12th, 2022, (per HipHopDX) the singer shared they were "endlessly triggered and mind-blown" after the encounter.

Following the viral IG Story, the Up at Night singer further addressed the incident in a TikTok video on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022. They reassured fans that they are “good” and at home with family. Referencing their post about the alleged sexual assault, Kehlani said she has “zero comment”, via LA Times.

“I put it out there, what happened, so that I can set a proper boundary with my audience, with my fanbase — the people who do come to see me out or come to a concert,” Kehlani said. “I set that boundary so that you guys can know how to please just respect me as a human, me as an individual.”

For the unversed, Kehlani detailed the assault in the IG Story. "I've made video after video after video and deleted it because I don't want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere," Kehlani wrote, according to screenshots circulating on social media.

Kehlani, 27, was recently performing at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England, although the singer didn’t specify the concert they were referring to, via Page Six.

“i don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME,” they wrote.

“That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing.”

They added, “This s— made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”