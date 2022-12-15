 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde ‘still pretty hurt’ over Harry Styles breakup, sources

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Olivia Wilde ‘still pretty hurt’ over Harry Styles breakup, sources
Olivia Wilde ‘still pretty hurt’ over Harry Styles breakup, sources 

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are no longer together as the pair announced to ‘take a break’ after nearly two years of dating, citing multiple sources.

Since their dramatic breakup last month, reports are making rounds that the Don’t Worry Darling director has still been ‘trying’ to recover from the split. However, the Harry’s House singer doesn’t look ‘too broken up.’

A source told ET that Wilde "is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry." The source added, "Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."

However, for the Watermelon Sugar singer, the source claimed, "Harry is doing his own thing and focusing on work and his friends. He isn't too broken up about their split."

It was reported that Wilde has been also focused on her kids - son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 whom she share with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.

"She is putting her energy into her kids and family," the source said. "Things between Olivia and Jason are manageable and she's doing her best to co-parent with him in a healthy way. She isn't rushing to date anyone again right now."

Amid reports, Wilde shared adorable snaps from her recent trip to Disneyland with her kids. She shared the pictures with caption, “Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth. #disneylandchristmas #disneylandholidays #churros #churros #churros #churros”

More From Entertainment:

Celebrities pour in tributes for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'he always lit up everything'

Celebrities pour in tributes for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'he always lit up everything'
Meghan Markle, Harry mock Queen’s favourite ‘Nott Cott’: ‘So small!’

Meghan Markle, Harry mock Queen’s favourite ‘Nott Cott’: ‘So small!’
Prince Harry reveals SHOCK at Meghan Markle's royal walk down the aisle at wedding

Prince Harry reveals SHOCK at Meghan Markle's royal walk down the aisle at wedding
Meghan Markle opens up about landmark relation with late Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle opens up about landmark relation with late Queen Elizabeth
Shanna Moakler takes offence as fans compare her to Khloe Kardashian

Shanna Moakler takes offence as fans compare her to Khloe Kardashian

Prince Harry ‘outgrown UK engenderment’: ‘I’ve changed’

Prince Harry ‘outgrown UK engenderment’: ‘I’ve changed’
Kehlani urges fans to 'respect' them as a 'human' following assault

Kehlani urges fans to 'respect' them as a 'human' following assault
Prince William, Rose Hanbury’s alleged romance resurfaces amid Harry’s claims

Prince William, Rose Hanbury’s alleged romance resurfaces amid Harry’s claims