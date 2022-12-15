 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle claims Buckingham Palace ‘abused’ her

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle makes a shocking admission against late Queen Elizabeth’s aides and the ‘abuse’ she endured.

The newest episode of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries features claims against the royals.

One of which included an accusation of being a ‘foreign organism’ in the royal pond, and even went as far as to accuse Buckingham Palace of abuse.

Meghan Markle was quoted telling the streaming giant, “There was this moment where our private secretary, she worked with the Queen for almost 20 years I think, and what she said to me was it's like this [wave motion] fish swimming perfectly, powerful, it's on the right current, and then one day this organism comes in.”

“This foreign organism and the entire thing goes [eyes to the side and squeak]. What is that? What is it doing here? It doesn't look like us, it doesn't move like us. We don't like it, get it off of us.”

“And she just explained, you know, that you'll soon see that it's stronger, faster, even better with this organism as a part of it. It will be hard at the beginning for them to adjust to this new thing, but then it will be amazing. And I was really hopeful that that was true.”

