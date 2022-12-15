Prince Harry, Meghan Markle doc is the ‘ultimate revenge’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gone deep into their revenge ploy against the Royal Family and experts warn about the retaliation they’ll spark.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams made this admission.

According the Daily Mail he was quoted saying, “Harry has even implied their safety was at stake. He has said his second family was in Africa. He has talked about the way royals are expected to marry someone 'who fits the mould', a clear dig at William and Catherine.”

“Their supporters In the series have attacked the Commonwealth, the Queen's special legacy.”

Before signing off Mr Fitzwilliams also addressed the warning signs of a revenge plot and admitted, “This is undoubtedly a form of revenge. It remains to be seen after tomorrow's series airs, if the royals will respond and if so, how’.”