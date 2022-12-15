Netflix Exec says he is ‘optimistic’ about ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 renewal

Netflix's Wednesday quickly became one of the most popular shows in 2022.



In an interview with Variety, Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander shared the streaming giant’s upcoming plans for its popular show of the year.

“You may know what I’m going to say — but I have nothing to confirm at this time. I am optimistic about Wednesday. We’ll leave it at that,” shared Friedlander.

“Weirdly, because it feels different, but we’re just two weeks into the launch of Wednesday. So we’re still really at the beginning of this cultural phenomenon,” he explained. “And there’s a lot to absorb and learn about it. It’s striking how quick something like this can explode on Netflix, and there is a lot you want to hear back from fans and audiences.”

He added, “It’s not just the dance, it’s people dressing up and buying makeup and wanting to look like Wednesday Addams. The resurgence, for me, it’s something that’s been in the culture for a long time — but never this pronounced. It’s something that we want to study and understand why this is such a phenomenon.”

He went on to praise the cast of the show, “And I think so much of it is Jenna’s extraordinary performance at the centre. But that supporting cast, across the board, are legends: Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Christina Ricci!”

On the topic of the marketing for the show, he termed it as “sizzling.”

“Whether it was the billboards that say, ‘Honk if you’re dead inside,’ or you’re at the airport and you saw those TSA messages inside the bucket, it was everywhere and they really contributed to making it such a hit.”