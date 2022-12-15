King Charles sparks reactions with his aggressive gesture to Queen Consort Camilla in viral video

King Charles III left fans divided with his impolite gesture to his wife Queen Consort Camilla during an impromptu walkabout in Wales this week.

In the video, that immediately went viral for obvious reasons, the Britain's new monarch is seen losing his patience during a public engagement.

Camilla and Charles visited Wrexham where they greeted members of the public in the city centre. The Queen Consort got stuck with fans while greeting the people gathered to see them.



Prince Harry and William's father, 74, was caught on camera loosing his cool as he asked aides to retrieve Camilla who had fallen behind.

In the clip, the monarch can be heard saying: "Can we try and get her back again? Please. We need to go. I was trying to wait for her but she goes on."

The video prompted a string of comments from Twitter users, with many branding Camilla and Charles a "typical married couple".

One user tweeted: "Haha that is just a typical married couple. I think it's cute and relatable."

Another reacted as saying: "I think this is sweet and funny, just shows that he is human like the rest of us."

The third one quipped: "This is my Husband, daily!"

While, the fourth one chimed in "Kings… at the end of the day, they’re just like every other husband."

King Charles previously was caught on camera losing his patience at a leaking pen while signing a guestbook at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, saying: “Oh god, I hate this thing,” as his pen leaks on his finger.