Thursday Dec 15 2022
Katrina Kaif can speak Punjabi a little, says Vicky Kaushal

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are major couple goals. They from time to time prove to be the most favorite couple of B-town because of the intimacy they share with each other. 

Since Vicky belongs to a Punjabi family, he has revealed that his wife Katrina has started speaking Punjabi bit by bit.

Vicky and Katrina got married last year. The buzz of their marriage is still going strong among their fans because they are dearly loved. Recently, they completed a year of their marriage and it was adorable to see both of them acknowledging and wishing each other. Moreover, Katrina was seen celebrating Diwali, Karwachauth and Lohri with Vicky’s family.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot whereas Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Padnekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Anand Tiwari’s next on his plate. 

