Victoria Beckham looks unrecognisable as she bundles up in black jacket 

 Victoria Beckham left fans confused with her new look as she bundled up in a black jacket during a trip a trip to London's Winter Wonderland with her youngest child Harper Seven on Wednesday evening. 

The fashion designer enjoyed a trip to London's Winter Wonderland with her youngest child Harper Seven on Wednesday evening.

The fashionista wrapped up in a black padded jacket and matching beanie as she braved the freezing temperatures for the festive trip.

While her daughter Haper, 11, sported a white puffer jacket as she strolled Hyde Park arm-in-arm with a friend.

But the pair may have chosen the wrong day to visit the attraction as they appear to have been there at the same time the slingshot ride snapped and terrifyingly trapped two passengers.

Victoria was almost unrecognisable underneath her layers as she covered her chocolate brown locks with the pulled-down beanie.

It seemed to be a mother-daughter trip for Harper and Victoria, who is also shares Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, with husband David.

But they appeared to be at Hyde Park during the same time as a disaster occured, with the Slingshot ride suffering a horrendous break. 

