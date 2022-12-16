'Emily in Paris' Lily Collins, husband Charlie McDowell head to dinner in NYC

Lily Collins who is currently busy promoting her Netflix series Emily in Paris season 3, was seen walking hand-in-hand with husband.

The British-American actress was spotted with Charlie McDowell as she headed out to grab some dinner in NYC.

Collins 33 and her 39-year-old writer-director husband were seen together as they walked out.

Collins wore a grey turtleneck sweater with a white winter hat and a dark brown scarf wrapped around her neck.

She was spotted talking on the phone while walking in a long black wool trench coat covering her white pants.

The actress completed her look with a pair of grey sneakers, while, her husband McDowell donned in a black winter hat and a multi-colored scarf.

He also added a navy blue peacoat with black gloves to his fit, as he held hands with his wife.

The film director finished the look with black pants and boots as he headed to dinner.

Dailymail

Collins recently dished out some interesting facts while promoting Season 3 of Emily in Paris, the series is debuting on Netflix December 21, 2022.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when asked if she has met French president Emmanuel Macron, Collins told she hasn't, though she has met his wife, Brigitte, who is a fan of the show.

"I have met his lovely wife. She's actually a really big fan of the show" Collins said of Brigitte.