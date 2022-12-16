 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry admits he missed 'weird family gatherings' after quitting UK

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Prince Harry is opening up about the things he misses from UK in a rare confession.

Speaking to the cameras in his new docuseries, the Duke of Sussex spilled the beans on how he missed his family during special occasions.

He began: "I miss the weird family gatherings, when we are all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year."

He then added that "being part of the institution meant I was in the UK. So I miss the UK, I miss my friends", and he admitted he has "lost a few friends as well".

He later added: "I came here because I was changed. I changed to the point that I had outgrown my environment.

"Therefore this was the most obvious place to come. This is one of the places where I think my Mum was probably going to end up living, potentially."

