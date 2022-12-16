Prince William, Kate Middleton not grabbing 'popcorn' for Harry Netflix series

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not planning on turning into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have been briefed about the show but are not keen on watching it episode by episode, an insider tells Page Six.

“William and Kate’s aides have briefed them on the show, but don’t expect the couple to sit down in their cottage with a bowl of popcorn to tune in themselves,” the source jokes.



This comes after Prince Harry accused Buckingham Palace was 'happy to lie' to 'protect' William, the future king, but was 'never willing to tell the truth' about him and Markle.



In the same series, Meghan opened up about her first 'formal' meeting with Kate Middleton in 2016.

“I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

