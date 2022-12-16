 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'moving on' from Royal bruises: 'Will never get apology'

Prince Harry does not require an apology from brother Prince William over his behaviour towards him.

The Duke of Sussex is aware he will not get accountability for the actions of the Royal Institution as William is clearly a more important entity to The Crown.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex says in Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan

“My wife and I, we’re moving on,” Harry, 38, continues. “We’re focused on what’s coming next.”

“Everything that’s happened to us, was always going to happen to us,” he says. 

“Because if you speak truth to power, that’s how they respond," Harry notes.

Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.

