Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'moving on' from Royal bruises: 'Will never get apology'

Prince Harry admits he has no confidence in the Royal Family for extending apology to him to Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex details that he has always been less important than his elder brother Prince William and was deeply shunned when he raised his voice against injustice.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” Harry says in episode six of Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

“My wife and I, we’re moving on,” Harry, 38, continues. “We’re focused on what’s coming next.”

“Everything that’s happened to us, was always going to happen to us,” he says.

“Because if you speak truth to power, that’s how they respond," Harry notes.



The series is currently streaming on Netflix.