Nick Cannon has ‘many regrets’ as a dad of 11 kids

File Footage

Nick Cannon recently wore his heart on his sleeve and addressed the few regrets he has after welcoming 11 children into the world.



These admissions came during Cannon’s candid interview on episode 12 of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

There, he began by admitting how “Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children.”

“One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin.”

For those unversed with Cannon’s family tree, he has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, a 5-year-old son Golden Sagon, 23-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, 2-month-old son Rise Messiah, 18-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

As well as 5-month-old son Legendary Love and 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice.

Cannon also lost son Zen just last year to brain cancer, alongside partner Alyssa Scott.

This is not the first time Cannon has addressed his views on his ‘less than traditional family’.

Back in Jne he told Men’s Health, “I've seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there's a lot of toxicity in that setting.”

“It's not about what society deems is right. It's like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”