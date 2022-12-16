Shah Rukh Khan talks about adverse effects of social media amid 'Ban Pathaan' trend

The activist group in Madhya Pradesh Indore says that the song 'Besharam Rung' has offended the Hindu community

Shah Rukh Khan, recently at the 28th addition of KIFF (Kolkata International Film Festival), spoke up about the adverse effects of social media amidst the boycott Pathaan trend.

During the event, he gave a speech where he stated: “Cinema and the advent of articulation through social media platforms have become the foremost expression of human experience and emotion. The collective narrative of the times is shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively. I feel that cinema has an even more important role to play now.”

“ Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to itself. And it's somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

SRK further went on to say: “Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human nature by telling stories in their simplest form as they are lived. It allows us to know each other better. In a way, it is best placed to sustain a collective counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of human kind. A narrative that brings to the fore humanity's immense capacity for compassion, unity and brotherhood.”

Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has landed into a great trouble after the release of the song Besharam Rung.

Pathaan is set to release worldwide on January 25, 2023, reports IndiaToday.