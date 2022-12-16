 
Friday Dec 16 2022
Reuters

Golden Globes to honor ‘Glee’ creator Ryan Murphy with TV award

Friday Dec 16, 2022

LOS ANGELES: Television writer and producer Ryan Murphy, creator of hits from "Glee" to "9-1-1" and "American Horror Story," will receive a lifetime achievement honor at Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony next month.

Murphy's appearance will add another big name to the Jan. 10 lineup as organizers try to rebound from a diversity and ethics scandal.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that votes on the Golden Globes, said it would celebrate Murphy's contributions to television with its fourth Carol Burnett Award. Previous honorees were Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear.

Murphy, 57, won fans for his musical TV series "Glee" from 2009 to 2015. His other credits include anthology series "American Horror Story," drama series "9-1-1" and "Pose," a show that broke ground with a large transgender cast.

The HFPA also said this week it would honor comedian Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille award, a lifetime achievement award for film work, at the January ceremony.

