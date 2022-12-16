 
entertainment
Legal experts ‘confirm’ Firm planted stories of Meghan Markle

Evidence into Meghan Markle’s claims about leaked stories have just been proved by a team of lawyers.

This claim has been highlighted by Prince Harry who referenced a moment in history where aides rushed to defend Prince William from bullying accusations but did nothing for Meghan in the three years she was a member of the institution.

Prince Harry began this admission by telling Netflix's Harry & Meghan, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

“I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was fed being fed to the wolves.”

This proves earlier comments made by Meghan Marke’s lawyer Jenny Afia who believed “there was a real war against Meghan.”

She even went as far as to say that proof about the leaked content ‘assuredly exists’ and she “has certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples' agendas.”


