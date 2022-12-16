 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian reacts to a ‘very personal’ question related to ex-Tristan Thompson

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Khloe Kardashian was asked a very personal question by her sister Kourtney if she is still sleeping with the father of her two children Tristan Thompson post his paternity scandal.

The 38-year-old youngest Kardashian sister was having a candid chat with her eldest sibling, 43, for Vanity Fair's very popular Lie Detector web series posted on Thursday.

Khloe's relationship with love rat Tristan Thompson's ended for good in December of 2021, after Daily Mail reported that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Kourtney did not pull any punches toward the end of her line of questioning as she said: 'Is there anything else you’d like me to ask you? Anything you’d like me to clear up? Any rumors…any…oh! Are you sleeping with Tristan?'

Khloe quickly replied: 'No, I am not. I’m really not.'

The polygraph examiner Sam confirmed that was the truth as Kourtney reacted by saying: 'Bravo!'

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy was conceived via surrogate last year.

Despite knowing he had a baby on the way with another woman, Tristan kept the news from Khloe and encouraged her to continue with their surrogacy journey.

Tristan issued an apology to Khloe, whom he has cheated on numerous times in the past including while she was pregnant with their daughter True in 2018.


