Friday Dec 16 2022
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey believes her late husband would be 'happy' if she found love again

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey appears to experience new love following the death of her husband.

Kelsey believes her late husband would be 'happy' if she found love again as the widow broke her silence after it was revealed that she is now in the early stages of a relationship with a new man Sean Boggans.

In the third episode of her reality show, Kelsey, 32, told how she thinks Tom would give his blessing for her to find someone new, with the actress emphasising that she's still 'so young'.

The Wanted star lost his life in March this year at the age of 33, after a year-and-a-half-long battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

Thursday's episode of Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom saw the mother-of-two was asked if she thought Tom would be 'happy' to see her move on, Kelsey responded: 'We didn't really have those conversations but, knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me.

'He'd just want me to be happy. And I'm so young.'

While another widower said to her: 'He would want you to live a full life.'

The influencer, who'd been with Tom for 13 years, also admitted that she was 'jealous' of widows who had spent up to as much as 60 years with their husbands before their deaths.

However, after a heart-to-heart with the ladies, she came to the conclusion that losing a husband is devastating no matter what the age.

She said: 'I don't think there's any age for it to be easier to lose a partner.

