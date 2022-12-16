 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian SHOCKS fans with her 'strict mother' parenting style

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Khloe Kardashian shocked fans with her strict mother parenting style as she revealed that she would not let her four-year-old daughter True Thompson sleepover at her sister Kourtney's house.

The reality TV star, 38, and her eldest sibling, 43, took part in Vanity Fair's Lie Detector web series on Thursday, where Khloe was adamant about not letting her baby girl - whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson - stay with her aunt.

Later in the segment, Khloe was asked whether she is still sleeping with Tristan, 31, whom she split from last year, to which she replied, 'No, I am not. I’m really not.'

'Are you ever going to let True sleep over at my house,' Kourtney asked.

'Probably not,' Khloe candidly replied.

'And is that because we have too much fun?' her sister questioned, with a smile on her face.

'No,' the Good American founder replied.

Last year Khloe revealed the differences between her and her sister's parenting styles on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Mom Confessions segment.

'I am really strict. I have a schedule. I’m very militant with how I parent True and I believe that a schedule saves everything.'

