Jane Fonda shares her 'BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER': Cancer in remission

Jane Fonda shares her joy of cancer remission on social media, days before her birthday.

According to Variety, Jane Fonda took to Instagram on December 15, where she announced that her cancer is in remission, which means that she is a few steps away from being cancer free.

"BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!", Fonda who turns 85 on December 21, wrote, "Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo."

She added, "I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way."

The two-time Oscar winner previously announced on September 2 that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and had started on a six-month-long chemo journey.

The Grace and Frankie alum further reassured her followers that her cancer has an 80% survival rate and is "very treatable."







