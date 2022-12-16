 
Friday Dec 16 2022
Kuttey's first look makes Naseeruddin Shah look ethereal

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Kuttey’s first look left fans gushing over Naseeruddin Shah’s intense dialogue delivery
Kuttey’s first look has Naseeruddin Shah casting some serious spell of his magical acting and fans can't stop gushing. 

A film helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj is coming to screens very soon.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor shared a poster featuring Tabu, Naseeruddin and others, with a caption, "1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey (One bone and seven dogs)! (bone and dog emojis) Let the bhasad (chaos) begin. #Kuttey in cinemas 13th January."

The first look shows Naseer’s intense dialogue delivery, the wordplay in Hindi has got audience gushing over his comeback. Naseer has taken a hiatus from acting and with Kuttey, he will be returning to the screen very soon. 

