Friday Dec 16 2022
Friday Dec 16, 2022

Mouni Roy attends FIFA WorldCup semi-final with husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy discussed attending the FIFA World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia with her husband Suraj Nambiar in the stadium in Qatar and shared that she is a Bengali so she is a football fan automatically, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Mouni shared that her brother and husband are huge football fans so she tries to keep up with important matches. Mouni said that her husband is an FC Barcelona fan while her brother is a Real Madrid fan so she gets stuck between them in a domestic el-Clasico.

Mouni said, "It is easily one of the most memorable moments of my life. More than 88,000 fans – most of who were Argentina supporters chanted and cheering. It really was surreal. Qatar has done a phenomenal job of hosting it.”

She further added, "Being Bengali means that grew up around football. Both my brother and husband are massive football fans, so I do try and keep up with the important games. It is funny but my brother is a Real Madrid fan and my husband is a Barcelona fan so I’m stuck in between a domestic El Clasico.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

