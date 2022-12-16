Mouni Roy attends FIFA WorldCup semi-final with husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni said, "It is easily one of the most memorable moments of my life. More than 88,000 fans – most of who were Argentina supporters chanted and cheering. It really was surreal. Qatar has done a phenomenal job of hosting it.”

She further added, "Being Bengali means that grew up around football. Both my brother and husband are massive football fans, so I do try and keep up with the important games. It is funny but my brother is a Real Madrid fan and my husband is a Barcelona fan so I’m stuck in between a domestic El Clasico.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.