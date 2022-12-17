 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Kate Middleton uncle says she is 'deeply wounded' by Prince Harry words

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Kate Middleton's uncle believes the Prince and Princess of Wales still have a soft corner for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Gary Goldsmith tells Mail+ that despite deep wounds from the Sussexes, Kate would be willing to take Prince Harry back.

The uncle began: "I think Catherine and William will be feeling deeply wounded.

"They love Harry, they miss him. He is family and, despite this attack, I believe they'd still welcome him and Meghan back."

This comes after Buckingham Palace launched a statement in a response to Meghan Markle woes to Oprah Winfrey.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

