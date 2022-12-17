 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lawrence loves working with female directors: 'Men are emotional'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Jennifer Lawrence admits male actors are more dramatic than female actors on set.

The actress is opening up about her experience in various movies and describes her time with 'emotional' men.

She speaks on Hollywood Reporter roundtable panel: “I’ve worked with Bryan Singer,” she said of the disgraced “X-Men” director. “I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set.”

Speaking about her time with female directors, Jennifer added: “There were no huge fights. If an actor had a personal thing and wanted to leave early, instead of going, ‘Oh! Well, we’d all love to leave early!’ we’d put our heads together and go, ‘OK. How can we figure this out?'”

“[Lila Neugebauer’s] my third female director and they are the calmest, best decision-makers I’ve ever worked with. I absolutely love working with female directors," she noted.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being an ‘extremely toxic male set’

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being an ‘extremely toxic male set’
Piers Morgan says Diana would be shocked at 'greedy' Harry harming royals

Piers Morgan says Diana would be shocked at 'greedy' Harry harming royals
Nick Cannon is 'guilty' due to work taking over 'enough time' with 11 kids

Nick Cannon is 'guilty' due to work taking over 'enough time' with 11 kids
Diana's brother refuses to take sides as Prince William's rift widens with Prince Harry

Diana's brother refuses to take sides as Prince William's rift widens with Prince Harry

Angelina Jolie leaves U.N. refugee agency after more than 20 years

Angelina Jolie leaves U.N. refugee agency after more than 20 years
Meghan Markle brother wants 'nothing to do with her after 'horrible' series

Meghan Markle brother wants 'nothing to do with her after 'horrible' series
Emancipation star Charmaine Bingwa dishes on first meeting with Will Smith

Emancipation star Charmaine Bingwa dishes on first meeting with Will Smith
Kate Middleton uncle says she is 'deeply wounded' by Prince Harry words

Kate Middleton uncle says she is 'deeply wounded' by Prince Harry words
Jonnie Irwin shares his devastating mistake as he fights terminal cancer

Jonnie Irwin shares his devastating mistake as he fights terminal cancer
Daisy Edgar-Jones to play Carole King in a ‘musical’ movie adaptation Beautiful

Daisy Edgar-Jones to play Carole King in a ‘musical’ movie adaptation Beautiful
Tobey Maguire papped with eldest daughter in a rare sight

Tobey Maguire papped with eldest daughter in a rare sight
Netflix teams up with Sofia Vergara for miniseries on 'Cocaine Godmother' Griselda Blanco

Netflix teams up with Sofia Vergara for miniseries on 'Cocaine Godmother' Griselda Blanco