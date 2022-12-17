Jennifer Lawrence loves working with female directors: 'Men are emotional'

Jennifer Lawrence admits male actors are more dramatic than female actors on set.



The actress is opening up about her experience in various movies and describes her time with 'emotional' men.

She speaks on Hollywood Reporter roundtable panel: “I’ve worked with Bryan Singer,” she said of the disgraced “X-Men” director. “I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set.”

Speaking about her time with female directors, Jennifer added: “There were no huge fights. If an actor had a personal thing and wanted to leave early, instead of going, ‘Oh! Well, we’d all love to leave early!’ we’d put our heads together and go, ‘OK. How can we figure this out?'”

“[Lila Neugebauer’s] my third female director and they are the calmest, best decision-makers I’ve ever worked with. I absolutely love working with female directors," she noted.