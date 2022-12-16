 
Friday Dec 16 2022
Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being an 'extremely toxic male set'

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently reflected on the “toxic” experience while working on the set of the hit series in the yesteryear.

Sarah did not share the name of the series but it was clear that she’d been talking about Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She made this statement days after the allegations of misconduct against its show-runner Joss Whedon.

The Grudge star earlier stated that while she is ‘proud’ to be associated with Buffy, she would never want to associated with the name Joss.

According to LA Times, Sarah said during Women Power event, “For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set, and so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other — that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down.”

“And now that I’ve had this opportunity to work with so many more women and men that support women as well, I realised how easy an experience it can be,” pointed out Sarah.

She added, “But … unfortunately we’re still in that place where all of those departments a lot of times need to be women for us to have a voice.”

Meanwhile, Cordella Chase actress Charisma Carpenter also accused Joss over toxic work environment and abusing his power while the teen drama was in production.

