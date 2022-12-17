Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance heats up as they plan New Year's Eve together

 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Brad Pitt was accompanied by his girlfriend Ines de Ramon on Thursday night, December 15th, 2022, at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Babylon.

According to People Magazine, after the Oscar-winning actor, 58, was seen with the jewelry executive, 32, at the afterparty for Babylon, a fashion industry source close to de Ramon told the outlet that Pitt "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere."

"Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the source added, noting that the pair "are planning to spend New Year's Eve together."

On the other hand, a source close to Pitt revealed that the pair is "dating and happy," however it may not be as serious. "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together."

A different insider says Pitt "enjoys dating Ines" and they "hang out when they are not busy." The insider added, "Ines is fun and social. They have a great time together. They do solo dates, but also group dates with friends."

The two sparked romance rumours back in November, 2022, when they were first photographed together alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at a Bono concert at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre.

A source told the outlet at the time that "Brad is really into" de Ramon, who separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, earlier this year.

Babylon releases in theatres on December 23rd, 2022.

